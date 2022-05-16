Each year on May 16 we celebrate National Barbecue Day in the United States. Whether you grill at home or grab some takeout, you will find Americans across the country enjoying an assortment of mouthwatering barbeque (BBQ) flavors and sauces.

Today we also celebrate: Honor Our LGBT Elders Day, National Biographer’s Day, National Coquilles Saint Jacques Day, National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day, National Love a Tree Day, National Mimosa Day, National Piercing Day, and National Sea Monkey Day.