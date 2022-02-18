Have you ever noticed that smoke alarm batteries go dead in the middle of the night? This happens because batteries slow down when it’s cold, setting off that annoying sound. As convenient as they are, batteries are far from perfect. But there are reasons to celebrate these portable power sources by seeing just how far they have come!

A two thousand-year-old battery was discovered in a Baghdad museum. This ancient wonder combined a ceramic pot, a copper coil, and a rod of iron. Alessandro Volta’s invention in 1800 AD seems light years better compared to that. Great minds are still making improvements and today smart batteries are even able to detect when they need changing.

Maybe in the future, they can wake themselves up in the middle of the night so you can spend National Battery Day recharging yourself!

Today we also celebrate: National No One Eats Alone Day, National Caregivers Day, National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day, and National Drink Wine Day.