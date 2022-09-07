Americans have loved beer from the beginning. George Washington was a huge fan of porters. Thomas Jefferson kept his home well stocked with beer. James Madison wanted to establish a national brewery and appoint a Secretary of Beer.

Sadly, that idea did not come to fruition. Franklin Roosevelt continued this presidential tradition. When he came into office, FDR promised to have Prohibition repealed. And before the ban was lifted on any other alcohol, Roosevelt signed an executive order to legalize the sale of, you guessed it, beer.

During National Beer Lovers Day, crack open a cold one and enjoy the drink that’s always been a favorite.

