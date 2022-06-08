Most of us choose our friends because they like the same things we do. But best friends aren’t necessarily our twin.

Take Bella the Labrador retriever and Bubbles the elephant. This pair met at Myrtle Beach Animal Safari after Bubbles was rescued from Africa. Their unlikely friendship was featured in the movie Ace Ventura II and even a Janet Jackson Video! What makes these two so special is their love of water. They can be found splashing around, playing catch, and cuddling afterward.

And while your bestie might not double as a perfect leather sofa, On National Best Friends Day, be sure to show them love for being the perfect fit in your life!

Today we also celebrate: National Name Your Poison Day and National Upsy Daisy Day.