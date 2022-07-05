In July of 1946, the United States tested a nuclear device at the Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific. The military operation caused quite a stir around the world. However, the truly explosive event from that week occurred a few days later when fashion designer Louis Rayard debuted his newest creation, named after the tests, the bikini.

To say that this two-piece women’s bathing suit caused a stir is a massive understatement. Several U.S. states banned women from wearing bikinis in public. Eventually, the outrage died down and today, you can find bikinis wherever there’s a beach or a pool.

On National Bikini Day, chill out and feel happy in the skin you’re in.

Today we also celebrate: National Apple Turnover Day, National Graham Cracker Day, National Hawaii Day, and National Workaholics Day.