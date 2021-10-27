NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Black Cat Day

It appears that the myth surrounding black cats as bad luck and bringers of doom is relatively new.

This bad wrap is associated with the Puritanical view of witches and their supernatural pets. Starting in the 12th century, folks believed that a witch could transform into a black cat nine times. This is probably where their reputation for having multiple lives began too. But well before that, the ebony coated feline was a sign of good luck.

From Ancient Egypt to Old England, Scotland and Japan, black cats were thought of as a symbol of good fortune. They were even given as a wedding present for hundreds of years.

On National Black Cat Day, break with superstition and find yourself some good feline fortune.

Today we also celebrate: Navy Day, National American Beer Day, and National Civics Day.