In Southeastern Germany lies the world-famous Black Forest. It’s known as the setting for several Grimm fairy tales. But many more know it because of the dessert that bears its name, Black Forest Cake.

Some people may dismiss it as plain old chocolate cake, but they’re missing out entirely. This chocolate cake layered with whipped cream and topped with cherries is nothing short of magical. The star of the recipe is cherry liqueur, which is distilled in the Black Forest region of Germany and gives this cake its delicious allure.

Celebrate Black Forest Cake Day with a slice of decadence, but beware of any witches who serve it up from gingerbread houses.

Today we also celebrate: National Something on a Stick Day, National Triglycerides Day, and National Weed Appreciation Day.