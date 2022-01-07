NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bobblehead Day

Bobbleheads have been around since the 18th Century. They were brought to Europe from China, where they were known as “temple nodders” or nodding head figures.

But the bobbleheads we treasure today, first became popular in the 1960s, when sports teams began depicting their mascots and famous players. Some of the earliest were Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. Then in 1964, the first modern bobbleheads that didn’t depict an athlete were made of the Beatles, and they are still some of the most sought after by collectors today.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum houses the worlds largest collection and if you happen to be in Milwaukee you can drop in to see the exhibits.

You could even celebrate with a custom made figure of yourself as long as you don’t let it go to your head on National Bobblehead Day.

Today we also celebrate: National Tempura Day