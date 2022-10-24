Some foods owe their success to immigration. They leave behind the identity of the city or place they came from to take on a new role here in America. One of these is bologna.

Beginning its life as mortadella, the beloved sausage meat came from the city of Bologna in Italy, where it was even protected in 1661 by the papacy. They created an official definition of the recipe to ensure it would be made with the right amount of lean pork, speckled with lumps of lard.

Here in the United States bologna gained popularity as a cheaper food that took off during the Great Depression with the war era war practice of rationing. But perhaps its greatest break came from a jingle in the 1970s.

On National Bologna Day we celebrate a sandwich favorite that slipped its more serious past.

Today we also celebrate National Food Day and United Nations Day.