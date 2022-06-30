Doc Abernathy and James Merrit of Kansas City, MO were supposedly on a road trip when they came up with the idea for the bomb pop.

It was 1955, during the height of the Cold War when these two were inspired by a patriotic theme. Today the red, white, and blue trio of cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry still appeals to the kid in all of us. If you remember scrambling for change at the sound of music from the ice cream truck turning down your street, you’ll remember your first bomb pop.

Some original popsicle flavors have been retired, but the bomb pop is still the best way to stay cool on any given day in Summer. On National Bomb Pop Day, celebrate staying frosty with this iconic blast from the past.

Today we also celebrate: National Handshake Day, Social Media Day, and National Meteor Watch Day.