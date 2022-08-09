Julius Caesar made many important contributions to Western civilization. But he also set the world of books back by thousands of years. During his siege of Alexandria, he accidentally set fire to the world’s largest library. Another historical figure advanced the book lovers’ cause, Thomas Jefferson.

When the United States Library of Congress was burned in 1814, thousands of books were lost, but Thomas Jefferson came to the rescue, providing 6,000 of his own to rebuild the library. And since then, it’s grown to be the largest in the world with more than 38 million volumes, not to mention all the photographs, maps, music, and special collections.

On National Book Lovers Day, celebrate your own collection by cracking open a good page-turner.

Today we also celebrate National Veep Day and National Rice Pudding Day.