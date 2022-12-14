If I say fish stew, you might say blech. But if I say bouillabaisse you might just get hungry. That’s because the French have a knack for turning a handful of garden-variety seafood ingredients into a culinary delight.

Bouillabaisse was a soup created by the fisherman of Marseille, who looked forward to a one-pot meal at the end of a long workday. Rather than using the more expensive fish in their haul, they gathered up the bonier fish and shellfish left over in the net, added garlic, wine, and fennel, and voila a French classic that even Julia Child tried to master.

On National Bouillabaisse Day, cook up your own favorite fish and remember that one man’s Ewww is another man’s Mmmm.

Today we also celebrate Monkey Day and National Alabama Day.