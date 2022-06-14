Countries around the world have their own distinct take on alcohol. Russia has vodka. Japan has sake. And here in the United States, we have bourbon.

Its widely believed that whiskey can only be considered bourbon if it comes from Kentucky. That’s not true, but there are some specific legal requirements for every alcohol that wants to be labeled bourbon. First, the grains used to produce it must be at least 51 percent corn. And it must also be aged in charred oak barrels.

The aging process is what gives bourbon its distinctive taste. If you’re a fan, you already know this makes all the difference in the world. On National Bourbon Day, enjoy a glass of this distinctly American drink.

