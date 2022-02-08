On a foggy day in London William Dickson Boyce, an American newspaperman became lost. He was assisted by a Boy Scout who brought him safely to his destination. When Mr. Boyce offered payment to the scout, the boy refused it saying that a good deed needs no reward.

But Boyce did indeed pay it forward by organizing similar youth groups into one organization. He founded the Boy Scouts of America program on this day in 1910. Since then the Scouting Program has produced many United States Presidents, 181 astronauts, and millions of merit badges that echo that London boys good deed.

On National Boy Scouts Day, celebrate the ripple effect of those who help others at all times.

Today we also celebrate: Safer Internet Day U.S., National Iowa Day, and National Kite Flying Day