BraveHearts for Kids is an organization that helps save the lives of children.

It provides information, hope, guidance, and resources to families dealing with a childhood cancer crisis. They offer their services at no cost, and additionally, 100 percent of individual contributions go to the programs that support kids. This includes emergency fundraising and 1 on 1 mentoring. They match families with a mentor who has experienced a similar diagnosis and crisis with a child of their own.

On National BraveHearts Day we remind you to show your support in any way you can and know that doing good anywhere does good everywhere.

Today we also celebrate: National Teach Children to Save Day, National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, National Blueberry Pie Day, National Great Poetry Reading Day, National Superhero Day, and Worker’s Memorial Day.