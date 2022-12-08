There are many guesses as to how the brownie came to be. Some say it was a forgetful chef who left the flour out of his batter by mistake. Another account tells of a home chef who improvised when she discovered she had no baking powder for her cake. But an earlier version of the story starts with Bertha Palmer, an American socialite.

Bertha wanted a special dessert that would fit neatly into a boxed lunch for her friends attending the Chicago Worlds Fair of 1893. Her husband owned the Palmer House hotel and one of the chefs there devised the perfect cake-like dessert that could be eaten by hand. This same recipe is served by the Parker House hotel to this day, so it must be tasty.

On National Brownie Day celebrate with your own favorite version.

Today we also celebrate Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day and National Crossword Solvers Day.