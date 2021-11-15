NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bundt Day

The inventor H. David Dalquist was the first to cast the aluminum pan known as the bundt.

In 1950 he created the pan in his Minnesota based Nordic Ware company for a local women’s group who wanted to bake a traditional kugelhopf or ring shaped cake. Naming the pan for the German word for bond, Dalquist added the t to the end of bund and patented the pan in a stroke of foresight genius.

At first the pan did not sell well, and Nordic Ware considered discontinuing it. Then in 1966 it was used to create the Tunnel of Fudge cake in a Pillsbury bake off that inspired bakers everywhere! Over 200,000 orders for the pan streamed in and over 60 million have been sold to date.

On National Bundt Day celebrate the bond of baking with your own family!

Today we also celebrate: National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day, National Raisin Bran Cereal Day, National Philanthropy Day, National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, and America Recycles Day.