While fans of barbecue have their personal favorites when it comes to style, no one can argue that Kansas City has one of the most distinctive takes on barbecue. Yes, there are ribs and pulled pork, but Kansas City is known for its specialty, burnt ends.

This morsel is cut from the tip of a smoked brisket. The outside is charred from the heat, but the inside is where the drippings collect, making for a flavorful bite-sized piece of BBQ heaven. For years, it was thrown away or tossed into stew, but now it’s a prized cut of meat. You can get all heated up over who has the best sauce, but no one can deny these tidbits are delicious.

On National Burnt Ends Day, celebrate the perfect bite you can really sink your teeth into.

Today we also celebrate: National Hotel Employee Day, National Chicken Boy Day, National No Rhyme (No Reason) Day, and National Acne Positivity Day.