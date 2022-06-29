In 1838, Louis Daguerre set up his camera in Paris and took a picture. Today we are used to the almost instantaneous photo process. Touch the button on your phone or camera and the picture is taken.

But for Daguerre, the exposure time was nearly 10 minutes. This meant that nothing in the frame would appear in the photo if it weren’t standing perfectly still. For this reason, the busy Paris streets look abandoned in this photo. Except for one solitary figure in the lower left-hand corner, a man getting his boots shined. And this is the very first image of a human being caught on camera.

On National Camera Day, get out your phones and start clicking away. And be thankful that technology has caught up to the speed of the present moment.

Today we also celebrate: National Parchment Day, National Almond Buttercrunch Day, and National Waffle Iron Day.