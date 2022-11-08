What we know as the cappuccino was first served in Vienna coffee houses in the early 1800s. The coffee, when mixed with cream and sugar, took on a shade of brown that reminded baristas of a monk’s robes, specifically, those worn by the Capuchin monks. Hence, the name cappuccino.

FYI, the word cappuccino means hood in Italian, and the order of monks got the name because of their hooded robes. It wasn’t until post World War II, that cappuccinos became popular worldwide. And that was due to espresso machines becoming more readily available.

On National Cappuccino Day, celebrate this Italian specialty that coffee lovers worship.

Today we also celebrate: National STEM/STEAM Day, National Harvey Wallbanger Day, and National Parents as Teachers Day.