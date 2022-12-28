More charitable donations are made in December than in any other month. Yes, it’s probably because people need a tax deduction, but it also comes at a time of the year when some folks need help the most.

There is still time to make a difference by donating an old or unused vehicle during National Car Donation Month. Most charities make the process as simple as possible and in some cases, the car doesn’t even have to run. If you don’t have a car to give away, you can still help by spreading the word on social media. And if your neighbor still doesn’t take the hint, you can etch Donate Me in the dirt on the windshield of his old jalopy.

Today we also celebrate: National Short Film Day, Holy Innocents Day, Pledge of Allegiance Day, National Card Playing Day, and National Chocolate Candy Day.