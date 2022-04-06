When German immigrants Frederick and Louis Ruckheim first sold their caramel popcorn in Chicago, they had no idea what a huge success it would be.

According to legend, one customer loved the snack so much that he exclaimed, “That’s a crackerjack!” which meant it was pretty awesome. And that name stuck. The brothers called the new treat Cracker Jack and it soon became a favorite with people across the country.

However, the thing that really put Cracker Jack on the map was the song Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Its one thing to have people buying your product, but its another to have an entire stadium full of sports fans singing buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack.

On National Caramel Popcorn Day, enjoy this classic snack. Watching a baseball game is optional.

Today we also celebrate: Childhelp National Day of Hope, National Bookmobile Day, National Walking Day, National Sorry Charlie Day, National Student-Athlete Day, National Tartan Day, New Beer’s Eve, and National Teflon Day.