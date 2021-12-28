NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Card Playing Day

A standard pack of cards may be used for playing a variety of games, some of which are played for money.

Its said that the game of poker, which originated in Louisiana, is a derivative of the game of dominos which dates back a few thousand years. What’s common to both games is the art of bluffing. Even the best poker players in the world only have a 5 percent advantage over other players and thus bluffing is what makes the game more interesting.

The earliest games like Texas Holdem were played for gold nuggets and while its hard to calculate the winnings of those hands, the most lucrative tournament in modern times was won by Antonio Esfandari who took home a record 18.35 million dollars.

On National Card Playing Day you may wanna bone up on the skill of bluffing.

