NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Certified Nurses Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to March 19th on the National Day Calendar.

Nurses are a very dedicated type of people. If you think you would like to walk a mile in their shoes, consider this: in a twelve hour shift they walk just over 3 miles as they dart in between their patients.

Multi tasking is part of the job and can be traced all the way back to Florence Nightingale, the woman who shaped modern nursing. She is best known for her brisk attitude displayed during the Crimean war.

Doctors were not accustomed to nurses doing their work, but because they were overwhelmed with patients, desperate times called for desperate measures. Perhaps this is still something that nurses today can relate to today.

On National Certified Nurses Day, we celebrate the selfless folks who balance complex care issues in our own challenging times.

Today we also celebrate National Let’s Laugh Day, National Chocolate Caramel Day, National Poultry Day, and National Backyard Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

MHS Cheer

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News