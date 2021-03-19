NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Certified Nurses Day

Welcome to March 19th on the National Day Calendar.

Nurses are a very dedicated type of people. If you think you would like to walk a mile in their shoes, consider this: in a twelve hour shift they walk just over 3 miles as they dart in between their patients.

Multi tasking is part of the job and can be traced all the way back to Florence Nightingale, the woman who shaped modern nursing. She is best known for her brisk attitude displayed during the Crimean war.

Doctors were not accustomed to nurses doing their work, but because they were overwhelmed with patients, desperate times called for desperate measures. Perhaps this is still something that nurses today can relate to today.

On National Certified Nurses Day, we celebrate the selfless folks who balance complex care issues in our own challenging times.

