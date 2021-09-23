NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Checkers Day And Dogs In Politics Day

In 1952, Richard Nixon ran as Eisenhower’s Vice President and was accused of illegally receiving money and gifts.

He told his critics that if they found that he had done anything wrong he would return everything except for one thing, a black and white Cocker Spaniel named Checkers. Even politicians have a soft spot for animals.

Many presidents have had dogs or cats while in the White House, but there were also some truly strange pets. Herbert Hoover owned an opossum. Calvin Coolidge had a pet raccoon that he walked on a leash. And Teddy Roosevelt had snakes, dogs, cats, a badger, birds, guinea pigs and even a pony.

On National Checkers Day And Dogs In Politics Day, we celebrate presidential pooches and remember that there aren’t just people living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

