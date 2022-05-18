The word souffle is a French word meaning to puff or to breathe. And many Americans hold their breath while making a souffle because frankly, they can be hard to master.

This is probably because there are so many ways to fail when baking one. You might whip the egg whites too much or too little. And don’t even think about opening the oven door too soon or making a loud noise while they bake. The first recipe for souffle appeared in 1742, and this culinary masterpiece is still regarded as a worthy challenge.

On National Cheese Souffle Day, celebrate by breathing new life into an old recipe that is sure to win over a crowd.

Today we also celebrate: Emergency Medical Services for Children Day, National Juice Slush Day, National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, National No Dirty Dishes Day, and National Visit Your Relatives Day.