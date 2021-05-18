NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cheese Soufflé Day

Welcome to May 18th on the National Day Calendar.

The word ‘soufflé’ is a French word meaning: to puff or to breathe. And many Americans hold their breath while making a soufflé, because frankly they can be hard to master. This is probably because there are so many ways to fail when baking one. You might whip the egg whites too much or too little. And don’t even think about opening the oven door too soon or making a loud noise while they bake.

The first recipe for soufflé appeared in 1742, and this culinary masterpiece is still regarded as a worthy challenge.

On National Cheese Soufflé Day, celebrate the sublime by breathing new life into an old recipe that’s sure to win over a crowd.

Today we also celebrate National Visit Your Relatives Day, No Dirty Dishes Day, and HIV Vaccine Awareness Day.