NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cheeseburger Day

Some foods are just plain perfect. And when that happens, there seems to be a run on who invented them first.

In the case of the cheeseburger we aren’t gonna argue and so, for National Cheeseburger Day here are some honorable mentions.

In 1926, Lionel Sternberger was working at his dads restaurant, The Rite Spot in Pasadena, CA when he dropped a slice of cheese on a sizzling burger.

He claims to have been the first. Both Gus Belt of the Steak n Shake and Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In filed for a trademark on the word cheeseburger, and the winner in 1935 was Louis Ballast from Denver, Colorado.

We still think everyone’s a winner on National Cheeseburger Day, especially if you celebrate it with grilled onions!

Today we also celebrate the Airforce Birthday, National Pow/Mia Recognition Day, National Tradesmen Day, and National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day.