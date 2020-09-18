NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cheeseburger Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to September 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Some foods are just plain perfect. And when that happens, there seems to be a run on who invented them first.

In the case of the cheeseburger we aren’t gonna argue and so, for National Cheeseburger Day here are some honorable mentions.

In 1926, Lionel Sternberger was working at his dads restaurant, The Rite Spot in Pasadena, CA when he dropped a slice of cheese on a sizzling burger.

He claims to have been the first. Both Gus Belt of the Steak n Shake and Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In filed for a trademark on the word cheeseburger, and the winner in 1935 was Louis Ballast from Denver, Colorado.

We still think everyone’s a winner on National Cheeseburger Day, especially if you celebrate it with grilled onions!

Today we also celebrate the Airforce Birthday, National Pow/Mia Recognition Day, National Tradesmen Day, and National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Velva Football

Project FindSafe

YHF

Kids of Incarcerated Parents

Jail Population

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Lemonade Stand

Park Vandalism

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/17

Vinyl Returns

Velva Orchard

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss