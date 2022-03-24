In 1930, Pat Olivier ran a hotdog stand in Philadelphia. One afternoon, he cooked some sliced beef on his grill to make a steak sandwich.

A passing cab driver thought it smelled delicious and asked Pat to make him one too. The driver loved it so much that he told all his friends and soon the steak sandwich was the talk of the town.

It was nearly 20 years later when someone came up with the idea of adding cheese. And this is where the cheesesteak restaurant version of the Hatfields and McCoys began. Geno’s and Pat’s, two rival restaurants located across the street from one another each want to take credit. At this point, no one seems to be sure.

But on National Cheesesteak Day, the one thing everyone can agree on is that this sandwich is worth all the fuss.

Today we also celebrate: National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day and National Cocktail Day.