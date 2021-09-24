NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cherries Jubilee Day

Nothing says celebration like the word jubilee. But how did this word get attached to cherries and set on fire for dessert?

For that story we look to the renowned chef Auguste Escoffier. In honor of Queen Victoria’s Jubilee event, the chef combined her love of cherries with a simple syrup and warm brandy which he lit on fire for a dramatic finish. It turns out that Escoffier had a knack for making ladies feel special. He designed the dessert Peach Melba for Nellie Melba and a macaroon for Sarah Bernhardt bearing her name.

On National Cherries Jubilee Day, celebrate something special with a flaming dessert that has passion written all over it!

Today we also celebrate: National Punctuation Day, Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving, National BRAVE DAY, National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Heritage Day (South Africa), and Save the Koala Day (Australia).