NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cherries Jubilee Day

Nothing says celebration like the word jubilee, but just how did this word get attached to the flaming cherry dessert?

For that story we look to renowned chef and dessert maker Auguste Escoffier.

In honor of Queen Victorias Jubilee event, the chef combined her love of cherries with a simple syrup and warm brandy which he lit on fire for a dramatic finish.

Escoffier had a knack for making the ladies feel special and designed the dessert Peach Melba for Nellie Melba and a macaroon for Sarah Bernhardt bearing her name.

On National Cherries Jubilee Day, you don’t have to light things on fire to celebrate someone. But knowing the way to their heart with dessert works every time.

Today we also celebrate Innergize Day, National Punctuation Day, and Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving.