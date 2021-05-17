NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cherry Cobbler Day

Welcome to May 17th on the National Day Calendar.

They say that necessity is the mother of invention and in the case of cherry cobbler that need was for a pudding.

We’re talking about British settlers in the American colonies who were longing for a taste of their hometown favorite, suet pudding. The problem was a lack of ingredients and the rudimentary ovens which most people had in the New World. But this episode of Dessert Impossible had a very happy ending.

Clever bakers opted for stewed cherries instead of suet and when topped with biscuit dough, the substitutions were quite delicious!

On National Cherry Cobbler Day, celebrate the ingenious results of making due with what you have on hand.

Today we also celebrate National Pack Rat Day, Graduation Tassel Day, Walnut Day, and Idaho Day.