NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chewing Gum Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to September 30th on the National Day Calendar.

While chewing gum may seem like a modern invention, its actually been around for 9,000 years. The ancient Aztecs chewed something called Chicle although they had to follow certain rules. Children and unmarried women could chew it in public, but everyone else had to chew it at home.

Chicle became the main ingredient in chewing gum in the mid 1800s, but it wasn’t until the early 1900s that gum became popular. That’s when William Wrigley Jr. launched an all-out campaign, mailing free samples of his gum to every person in the phonebook; a move that apparently paid off big.

On National Chewing Gum Day, celebrate the freedom to chew wherever you please, though keeping it quiet is still appreciated.

Today we also celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, National Hot Mulled Cider day, National Mud Pack Day, National Love People Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Local Reaction

Tags Returned

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Get ready for a very blustery day

YHF

NDC SEPT 30

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Hospitalizations & COVID-19

Shiloh Christian Football

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Road Train Study

Picture Day

New Pollbooks

Speedy CNA Training

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/29

Rugby Doc Research

Garrison PD Update

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss