One of the South’s most famous food creations is chicken and waffles. But this delicious combination of flavors was actually born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

During the 1940s, the Wells Supper Club was a popular late-night spot that attracted Jazz musicians after their gigs. They would come in hungry, but found that they had arrived too late for dinner, but too early for breakfast. In order to accommodate the musicians, the restaurant came up with the genius idea of serving a bit of both meals.

Hence, fried chicken for dinner and waffles for breakfast. On National Chicken and Waffles Day, we celebrate this delicious combo and thank the cook who came up with the crazy idea in the first place.

Today we also celebrate: Get to Know Your Customers Day, National Youth Confidence Day, National Get Smart About Credit Day, and National Brandied Fruit Day.