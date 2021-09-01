NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chicken Boy Day

During its heyday, Route 66 offered not only beautiful scenery, but also many fun places to stop along the way.

Chicken Boy, a fried chicken restaurant in Los Angeles, was one of the most famous roadside attractions. This place boasted a giant statue of a man with a chickens head that welcomed visitors to the City of Angels.

But when a new highway system made Route 66 obsolete, many of the stops went out of business. This included Chicken Boy, who was headed for the trash heap in 1984, until a local artist rescued him. Now installed on a rooftop, this icon is known as the Statue of Liberty of Los Angeles.

On National Chicken Boy Day, celebrate this blast from the past with some wings or fried chicken and maybe a trip down Route 66.

Today we also celebrate: National Burnt Ends Day, National Acne Positivity Day, and National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day.