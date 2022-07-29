In 1964, the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY, changed the world of bar food forever.

When the pub received too many chicken wings from their supplier, Teressa Bellissimo wasn’t sure what to do with them. Her son came in with friends, who got hungry as they were having some beers. Teressa deep fried the wings and served them with a spicy sauce, in the hopes of using up the surplus of wings. The guys loved them so much that chicken wings became a staple on the menu at the Anchor Bar. And they’ve been serving them at the restaurant ever since.

Oh and the bleu cheese dressing and celery? Teressa claimed she didn’t have anything else to serve and added them to the plate. I don’t know about you but I am celebrating National Chicken Wing Day.

Today we also celebrate: National Lipstick Day, National Lasagna Day, National Get Gnarly Day, National System Administrator Appreciation Day, and National Talk in an Elevator Day.