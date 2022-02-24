At the Columbian Expo in Chicago in 1893, the San Antonio Chili Stand helped people from all over the United States appreciate the taste of chili.

Because San Antonio was a significant tourist destination, it helped Texas-style chili con carne spread throughout the South and West. And while chili con carne became the official dish of the State of Texas in 1977, today the chili capital of the world is Cincinnati, Ohio. Texans may take exception to that title, but it’s true!

Turns out that most every region can make a claim on this delicious stew by putting their own spin on the recipe. If you come from Cincinnati, that means adding a touch of cinnamon.

And if the mere mention of chili puts you in the mood for a good old fashioned cook off, be sure to celebrate National Chili Day, by sharing your recipe with the world.

Today we also celebrate: National Toast Day and National Tortilla Chip Day