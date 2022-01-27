NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Cake Day

Chocolate lovers like to go over the top and chocolate cake is no exception.

There is a chocolate cake recipe from a chef in Dubai that calls for cocoa beans from Italy, organic flour from the UK, vanilla from Uganda, and 23-carat gold leaf and dust. The Golden Phoenix, as it’s known, is served on a Marie Antoinette dessert trolley, and comes at a price tag of over one thousand dollars. Luckily the kind that Duncan Hines makes is more accessible and some would argue, equally delicious.

Ever since a doctor and a chocolate maker teamed up to grind cocoa beans in a stone mill, the once exclusive ingredient can now be found everywhere. On National Chocolate Cake Day you don’t have to be royalty to have your cake and eat it too.