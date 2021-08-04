NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Ruth Wakefield and her husband Kenneth ran the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. Ruth was a renowned baker, but is best known for adding semisweet chocolate to her butterscotch cookie dough.

This recipe became a regional favorite, but during World War II it caused a cookie craze. Soldiers from Massachusetts that were stationed overseas began to receive chocolate chip cookies in care packages from home.

Soon, Wakefield was inundated with requests for her recipe from all around the globe. Nestle offered her a lifetime supply of chocolate in exchange for it, and to this day the Toll House recipe is printed on every bag of chocolate chips.

On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, celebrate the sweet success of one smart cookie.

Today we also celebrate National Coast Guard Day.