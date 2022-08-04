Ruth Wakefield ran the Toll House Inn with her husband in Whitman, Massachusetts. Ruth was a renowned baker, but she is best known for adding semisweet chocolate to her butterscotch cookie dough.

This recipe became a regional favorite, and during World War II it caused a cookie craze. Soldiers from Massachusetts that were stationed overseas began to receive chocolate chip cookies in care packages from home. Soon Wakefield was inundated with requests for her cookie recipe from all around the globe. Nestle offered her a lifetime supply of chocolate in exchange for it, and to this day the Toll House recipe is printed on every bag of chocolate chips.

On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebrate the sweet success of one smart cookie.

Today we also celebrate National IPA Day and National Coast Guard Day.