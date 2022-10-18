For most people chocolate symbolizes romance, for Kyra Bussanich it means war! Cupcake Wars to be exact. This four-time champion of the Food Networks popular tv show is serious about baking and winning.

After a diagnosis with Crohn’s disease, Kyra decided to try a gluten-free lifestyle. This avid baker attended Le Cordon Bleu patisserie program and married her love for baking with French techniques. Her long battle with food allergies ended in triumph as she became the first gluten-free baker to win the Cupcake Wars heated challenge. Today her shop in Lake Oswego boasts a few of the winning flavors, such as Chocolate Caramel Ecstasy. If you can’t make it all the way to Oregon, you might take up the challenge in your kitchen.

On National Chocolate Cupcake Day, celebrate like Kyra by having your cake and eating it too.

Today we also celebrate: National No Beard Day, National Pharmacy Technician Day, International Legging Day, National Exascale Day, and Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity.