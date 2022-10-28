Chocolate lovers rejoice today, although most of them probably celebrate this one every day.

Humans have been cultivating cacao trees for at least three thousand years, with the earliest use of the seeds dating back to 1100 BCE. These beans are intensely bitter and must be fermented to develop their flavor. Next, they are dried, cleaned, and roasted to produce cacao nibs which are ground into a paste. But you probably won’t enjoy the taste at this point until the mass is liquified and mixed with other things.

From here chocolate takes on many forms from white to dark depending on the amount of cocoa solids and other ingredients. No matter which kind you love best, indulge your sweet side on National Chocolate Day.

Today we also celebrate: National First Responders Day, National Internal Medicine Day, National Frankenstein Friday, National Pharmacy Buyer Day, and National Breadstick Day.