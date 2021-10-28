NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Day

Chocolate lovers probably celebrate this day, every day. And a few fans are even setting world records.

Turns out that sculptors use the confection as a medium for sweet, artistic wonders, creating everything from giant pandas to statues and cathedrals. But according to the Guiness Book of World Records the largest chocolate sculpture is the Casa do Chocolate.

This realistic house was made by a team in Brazil in 2018. The design includes a stove, kitchen utensils, furniture and a typewriter all made from more than 23,000 pounds of chocolate.

I’m still trying to figure out how you keep your fingers clean while using a chocolate typewriter? On National Chocolate Day, celebrate the sweet dreams that fuel our imagination.

Today we also celebrate: National Internal Medicine Day and National First Responders Day