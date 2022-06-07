While the most popular ice cream flavor is vanilla, it may surprise you that chocolate ice cream was invented first.

The recipe for chocolate ice cream appeared in an Italian cookbook in 1692, but like most frozen treats, it came from popular drinks that were poured over ice. When the Spaniards conquered Mexico in 1519 they discovered the irresistible Mayan chocolate drink that would become the basis of the first frozen chocolate. Spanish explorer Alberto Garcia reportedly exclaimed, “In all my life I have never made a discovery so fine. This is not a taste, it’s an emotion.”

On National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, celebrate the scoops that still make us swoon!

Today we also celebrate: World Caring Day, National Boone Day, National Oklahoma Day, and National VCR Day.