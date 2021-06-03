NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Macaroon Day

Welcome to June 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

Some things are simply perfect and if you’re a coconut lover, then macaroons will fit that bill.

These cookies have very few ingredients and trace their roots back to an 8th or 9th century Italian monastery. From there they traveled to the French court of Henry II, and that’s where the technique for making them became complicated.

Today, the recipe for French macarons remains complex, while the coconut macaroon is still blissfully simple.

On National Chocolate Macaroon Day, we raise the celebration bar even higher by dipping these chewy treats in chocolate, but don’t let that keep you from making them from scratch!

Today we also celebrate National Egg Day and National Repeat Day.