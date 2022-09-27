While hot chocolate has been around in one form or another for thousands of years, it’s believed that chocolate milk came from 17th-century Jamaica.

Sir Hans Sloane, an Irish botanist was given a post here, to serve an English Duke. While mixing with the locals, he discovered a drink made of cocoa and water that he described as nauseating. By substituting milk for the water he created a much smoother concoction that he later brought to apothecaries in Europe, where it was used as a medicine.

And while chocolate milk may not be considered a health food, on National Chocolate Milk Day we remind you that some foods feed your body, while others feed your soul.

Today we also celebrate: National Day of Forgiveness, National Crush a Can Day, National Scarf Day, and National Corned Beef Hash Day.