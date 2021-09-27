NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Milk Day

While hot chocolate has been around in one form or another for thousands of years, its believed that chocolate milk came from 17th century Jamaica.

Sir Hans Sloane, an Irish botanist was given a post there, to serve an English Duke. While mixing with the locals, he discovered a drink made of cocoa and water that he described as nauseating.

By adding milk instead of water he created a much smoother concoction that he later brought to the apothecaries of Europe, where they used it as a medicine.

And while chocolate milk may not exactly be a health food, on National Chocolate Milk Day we remind you that some foods feed your body, while others feed your soul.

Today we also celebrate: National Day of Forgiveness, National Crush a Can Day, National Corned Beef Hash Day, and National Scarf Day.