NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cinnamon Day

Cinnamon can be found almost anywhere these days. It warms everything from Fall drinks to french toast.

But long ago the spice was a rare commodity that cost nearly 50 months wages for a mere pound. The Egyptians used cinnamon to embalm their mummies, and burned it like incense in their tombs. The origins of cinnamon were kept a secret, due to a spice trade monopoly.

Europeans were told that the bark came from the banks of the Nile river, and had to be collected in fishing nets. Even Marco Polo let that tall tale stand. But perhaps the strangest of all stories claimed that giant cinnamon birds harvested the bark to line their nests, which were built on high cliffs.

This story lasted until around 1310 BCE. Today its no secret that most cinnamon comes from Indonesia and you don’t have to be royalty to enjoy its warm, festive flavor. On National Cinnamon Day, enjoy something delicious and be glad it didn’t come from a giant birds nest.

Today we also celebrate: National Cook For Your Pets Day, Color the World Orange Day, National Author’s Day, Job Action Day, National Biologic Coordinators Day, National Brush Day, National Calzone Day, National Deep Fried Clams Day, National Family Literacy Day, National Vinegar Day, and Autistics Speaking Day.