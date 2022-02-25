Boston and New York have a rivalry that dates back centuries.

One State was colonized by the religious Puritans, the other by The New Amsterdam Company. Boston became a center of education. New York was built around banks. And, of course, the Yankees and the Red Sox.

This rivalry extends into the world of soup as well. New England clam chowder is a rich, cream-based soup made with potatoes, onions, and pork fat. The Manhattan version is tomato-based. They are equally delicious but don’t tell that to any New Englanders. The region is so against the Manhattan recipe that someone once introduced a bill in the Maine legislature to ban the use of tomatoes in chowder.

On National Clam Chowder Day, enjoy a delicious bowl of this seafood favorite, but watch out for the hot controversy.

