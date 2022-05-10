If you’re a fan of the reality TV show, “Storage Wars” then you know the premise. Buyers bid on the contents of abandoned storage units, which they purchase, sight unseen with some very interesting results.

It’s not unusual to discover hidden treasures in the trash and the net gain can be astounding. One of the strangest items ever unearthed were chicken eyeglasses. It turns out that this accessory was used in the 1940s and 50s to keep chickens from pecking their eyes out. They also made the birds appear quite stylish.

If it’s been a while since you’ve cleaned up your room, consider the hidden treasure that could be lurking in your house. On National Clean Up Your Room Day, celebrate with a good Spring cleaning. You never know what you could cash in on!

Today we also celebrate: National Lipid Day, National Shrimp Day, and National Washington Day.